American artiste, Taylor Swift has taken a swipe at the United State President, Donald Trump over his statement on Twitter on the attack at Minnesota.

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted Trump for a tweet that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Donald Trump in a now-deleted tweet on Twitter said “When the looting starts the shooting starts” while reacting to the Minnesota attack.

Taylor Swift fired at Trump stating that he will be voted out in November.

She wrote on Twitter, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

The US election is scheduled to take place in November this year.

