Nollywood talented actress cum movie producer, Uche Jumbo has made a statement against some of her colleagues who she didn’t identify by name.

According to Uche Jumbo’s statement, it looks like some Nollywood film makers can’t wait to start filming again following weeks of lockdown.

Uche Jumbo in her statement said, “What is the hurry to start filming in these coronavirus times by some Nollywood film makers?”

While we don’t know who she was referring to, some Nigerians while commenting on her statement claimed that the said film makers couldn’t wait to return to film making because their account is in the red, others stated that some want to be the first to release a COVID-19 movie.

Nollywood is considered the second biggest movie industry after Hollywood due to the fact that they release movies on the steady.

