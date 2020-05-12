Nigerians on social media are ‘God When‘ning’ the moment an American man tweeted that his mom got to the bottom of her freezer and found a puff pastry she’d kept there 25years ago.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has crippled the world and heralded shortage in food supplies, families even in the western world have began to dig deep into their pantries to scavenge whatever can go into the mouth and hold their bellies.

American Twitter user, identified as Micheal Patrick took to his page to share a pastry his mom had preserved in her deep freezer for the past 25years. Yes you read it right, 25 years of uninterrupted power supply. And the item was still very much edible after it was prepared.

His tweet garnered a lot of reactions as many slammed his family for poor hygiene and others concerned over the condition of the pastry that had expired 25years ago.

One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer. Behold: 25 year old puff pastry. pic.twitter.com/lyIArR7d0V — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 9, 2020

One thing struck Nigerians and it’s the constant electricity supply their country might not attain in generations to come.

See some reactions below

