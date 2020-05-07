Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sanni has reacted to the statement by Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel where the respected Man of God asked why Markets are opened for 6 hours and churches can’t be opened for 2 hours.

Shehu Sanni stated that feeding of the body and soul is important, however, he stressed that when markets and religious houses are opened without control coronavirus will feed on the body and the soul.

He said, “When you open the Market & close the Mosque/Church, you feed the body & starve the soul. When you open the church/Mosque & close the market, you feed the Soul & starve the body. When you open the market & the Mosque/church without control, you feed the virus with the body & the soul.

Aside Shehu Sanni, Nigerians have taken to social media to also air their reaction.

