The Big Brother Pepper Dem edition is hands down the most dramatic BBNaija show so far. How fans are still glued to some of their favorite housemates months after the show ended is quite amazing. Reality TV stars, Mercy Eke and Venita have dragged their counterpart, Tacha in a new Instagram Live session.

The duo called out Tacha for aiding and abetting Khafi Kareem who they referred to as snake. It is no news that Tacha and Khafi are non good terms and they have each others back at any given time. Khafi even made it known in a recent post she said with you I have never had to question if you have got my back.

With the longstanding vendetta between Mercy, the crowned champion of the BBNaija season 4 and Tacha the disqualified housemate following a fight with Mercy, a direct call out was made in the Live IG session.

Watch the video below:

