Nollywood veteran actress, Kate Henshaw has called out Banks in the country over their charges on accounts, TheInfong reports.

Kate Henshaw lamented on the way the banks withdraw money from accounts in the name of charges.

The Nollywood actress went ahead to list different bank charges like Postal Stamp Duty, Maintenance fee among others, which banks deduct from account.

Kate Henshaw said, “All these banks in Nigeria shaaaa…you just like 2 chop someone’s money just because it’s in your care…

Which one is POSTAL STAMP DUTY??? What did you post?? Amongst all the charges you place on accounts? Anyway, life as we know it has changed so I will do the needful

Postal stamp duty 1st quarter card maintenance 2nd quarter card maintenance Vat on deposit Vat on interest Vat on account and the owner No COVID Palliative…una just dey draw dey go… I am watching you people on 5G.. Issokay o…”

