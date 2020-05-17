Nigerian singer, Davido has been caught up in another situation of downgrading his fans who show nothing but pure love to him. In a recent video that just surfaced on the internet, the singer was in the company of some guys in what seems to be like the backstage or something.

Cool dose to him for dancing and jesting with the crowd but one of the comfortable fans Davido had just danced with got ridiculed after trying to sit next to him for a selfie.

The singer queried “Who be this” and gave a nudge to the teeming fan who wanted an up close and personal shot with his idol. We however, can’t ascertain if the video was recorded recently or pre Coronavirus era.

Recall this won’t be the first time Davido would be dragged for such acts towards his fans. A disappointed Nigerian fan of the DMW boss called out the singer for slapping him in a video that went viral on social media. Read up: Fans call out Davido for slapping him

Watch video below:

HOT NOW