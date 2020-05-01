Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don has triggered a serious debate on social media after she posted a question about the fathomless reason why black people die more of coronavirus disease compared to white people.

She wrote in a recent post on her Instagram; Can someone explain the scientific reason on why “black” people are dying of covid-19 more?

Or are we just going to run with this news with no explanation?

The question caused a serious debate among many of the people following her on Instagram with each person trying to submit the most comprehensive answer to the question.

Some blamed it on the lifestyle diseases of black and lower immunity to fighting the diseases while others talked about underfunding.

