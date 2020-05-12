Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, has revealed how she rejected the whooping sum of N8 million for the promotion of bleaching creams from a manufacturing company.

According to Khafi, who is espoused to fellow BBN star, Gedoni, she had to reject the offer because bleaching was against her personal principles.

She said: “I have always tried to monetise myself in a way that is truly in line with my values. I have had to reject certain things.

So, a certain company contacted me and this is actually, till today, the biggest offer I have received. “It was about N8 million and it wasn’t that much that I would have to do, but it was for a skin bleaching brand. “I was in the dilemma of taking the money but not having to do much and this is not something I believed in,” Khafi said.

She noted that although rejecting the offer was hard, it was necessary because of the value she intended to build for the future.

“I could have just taken the money and not care about the repercussions. There are certain things that I would not be able to do in the future if I take certain deals that were not in relation to my brand. “I had to turn down N8 million so that, by God’s grace, I would make more in the future by being a person of my word,” she added.

