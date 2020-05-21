The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has revealed why COVID-19 patients were dancing while in isolation as shown in a viral video.

Chikwe Ihekweazu made this known earlier today as he appeared on Channels Television.

He stated that the disease doesn’t weaken everyone in the same manner, as he spoke on why COVID-19 patients are kept in isolation centers, despite not showing symptoms.

He said:

“I think people really need to understand why people are being put in these centres. Normally, you only go into a hospital when you’re ill, get a diagnosis, and then you are sometimes admitted if you’re very ill. “But in this case, following the experience from other countries, we made a decision as a country to also put people in isolation centres not just because they are ill on their own but in order to stop them from transmitting this virus to others.”

He added that the COVID-19 patients he saw during his visit to China

“could exercise and dance because it is not easy to be somewhere, in isolation for three to four weeks when you are not physically ill”. “So, these are things we have to use to reassess our decisions. It is very difficult to make decisions based on one viral video. One Whatsapp video does not represent the experience of people across the country,” the NCDC DG added. “It is very important that as leaders we are not pushed down a decision path because one video happened to go viral. Many people in these centres around the country are complying.”

