As the Federal Govt is set to ease lockdown from Monday 4th of May, the FG and state govts have made it mandatory for Nigerians to make use of face mask in public.

With the limited supply of medical face mask, Nigerians have turned to local materials to produce face mask.

However, it is risky when it is comes to buying face masks from hawkers on the road.

Read this eye-opening piece a Nigerian man shared on social media:

I think we should be very careful about the usage of these locally made face masks because of what I saw today. I was in a bus where a passenger called a face mask seller.

After asking for the price, he took one and put it on. He immediately told the seller that he wanted to make another choice. He finally paid for one after putting on about 5 different types. I noticed it and told the man the implication of what he has just done and he became so sober.

Even other passengers were looking fearful because what I said was true. Now, what if that man has the virus, he has succeeded in affecting those masks without knowing.

These infected masks will be bought by other innocent people. It is also possible that is how these facemask hawkers allow buyers to first put it on before they buy.

There is a high possibility the virus can be spread easily this way. For those of us who patronize these local hawkers, let be careful and vigilant.

Following the eye opener, Nigerians buying face mask from hawkers need to be careful. It is advisable to wash and iron the facemask before usage.

