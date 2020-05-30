The wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, who has been arrested and charged for murder in the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce, according to her attorneys, ABC News reports.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the Sekula Law Office said in a statement.

“While Ms Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on Friday.

More arrests and charges are anticipated, according to Hennepin County Attorney, Michael Freeman.

Video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed to his neck set off widespread protests across the United States this week since his death on Monday.

Many of those protests have turned chaotic and violent in cities like Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta and several others.

