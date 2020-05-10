Rivers state government under the leadership of Governor Wike has announced plans to demolish Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne.

According to a statement, the Rivers state government will demolish Prudent Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel for flouting Government directive on the closure of hotels in the State.

See statement below.

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Rivers State Government has declared the youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji, wanted for various criminal activities. A Five Million Naira reward will be given to anyone who will give law enforcement agencies useful information that will lead to his arrest. In another development, Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne are to be demolished for flouting Government directive on the closure of hotels in the State. Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications

HOT NOW