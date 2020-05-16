Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma better known as Ifu Ennada has declared that she must give birth to her own kids three years from now whether she is married ot not.

Ifu, during her stay in the BBNaija house disclosed that she is a virgin but it looks like she might not be planning to get married.

Ifu said, “In the next three years, I’ll have a daughter or son or both; married or not.”

The reality star also said she prefers older men to younger ones when it comes to marriage.

She said,

“I have a man that has proposed marriage to me. We have been friends for some couple of years and he is much older than I am. I like and would want to date an older man because they are more inspiring. Men that are within my age bracket would be more about the latest iPhone, TikToks videos and all sorts of trends.”

“I can’t marry a man that’s three years older than me. What will I do with him? Teach him A, B, C? I know there are some guys in that age group that are mature upstairs, but most of them will have me playing mother role before I become a mother. I helped my mom with my younger siblings and currently I play mother role. I need a breath of fresh air. I want to be somebody’s pet for once, that’s why I would prefer older men to younger ones.”

