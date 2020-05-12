With the spread of the coronavirus across the world, the organizers of Afro Nation has shifted the event which was set to hold in July 2020 to 2021.

This means the event will now take place between July 1, 2021 and July 3, 2021.

However, ahead of the Afro Nation 2021, the world’s number one beach festival has announced the roster for its event and Nigerian superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Reekado Banks, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Olamide, Patoranking, Santi, Fireboy DML, Rema, Teni, Wande Coal and Wavy The Creator have been announced as some of the performers.

The organizers of the event released a statement to the postponement of the event,

HOT NOW