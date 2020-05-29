A Twitter user identified as Daddy GeeHoe has taken to the platform to reveal that Wizkid is not as attractive as he used to be due to the high consumption of Marijuana.

He said in his tweet that Wizkid has lost his beauty because he takes too much weed. This has sparked angry replies from dozens of Wizkid’s followers on Twitter.

As it is, the motive of the Twitter user is not yet known. What do you think he wants; popularity or trouble? We will soon find out.

But in the meantime, the user has been getting a ton of angry responses and reactions from so many other twitter users mostly fans and followers of Wizkid. His words to them are disrespectful to Starboy who they feel doesn’t deserve it. They have also taken it as an attack on wizkid and may be requesting an apology at any moment.

