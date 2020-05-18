Wizkid’s former girlfriend, Sophie Rammal-Alakija’s marriage has reportedly hit the rocks. According to a report by GLB on Instagram, the beautiful mother of two left the marriage last year.

A look at her Instagram page shows she has deleted all photos with her husband and family.

According to the gist, Sophie has neglected her two kids and is currently living the “baby girl life”.

Also according to the report, Sophie is enjoying her new lifestyle, has turned down all settlement arranged by the family, and is still using the name ‘Alakija’ because it rings a bell, but has removed the name on her Twitter bio.

The medium wrote,

“I have been gathering information on the actress Sophie. The actress left her marriage last year, She left the husband so she can be living her baby girl lifestyle, That’s why she took down all the family pictures and neglected her two kids, she is the number 1 clubs eat in Lagos presently, with her besties Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson (her pimp)and the rest. A married woman reached out to GLB recently and reported the actress saying “the other night Sophie was texting my man and they were planning a vacation getaway after covid, tueh, She is so loose, you need to see her in clubs and she is wilding out” Glb also confirms that last year She went to Dubai twice with the aid of her pimp and her Bestie sugar daddy(Akin Alabi the motivational speaker)who is secretly married to efe irele,the efe in question flaunts that her ring to pepper uncle Alabi housewife. Sophie in the other hand is enjoying her new lifestyle as she has turned down all settlement arranged by the family,she is still using the name ALAKIJA because it rings a bell,she has actually removed the name on her twitter bio.igi ewedu oni wopa wa o,I come in peace.“

Sophie’s husband has also deleted all photos of her on his Instagram page. Sophie got married to Wale Alakija in 2016 and the couple have two kids together.

