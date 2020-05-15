Following the recent attacks on Wizkid on Social media, his baby mama, Shola Ogudu has come out to defend him over the deadbeat allegations trolls are meting at him.

Recall, Boluwatife Balogun, Wizkid’s eldest son, whom he had with Shola Ogudu turned 9 two days ago and internet trolls took it upon themselves to drag Wizkid for not looking out for the boy as he ought to.

His first love and mother of his first seed, has come out to defend him and warned haters to steer clear off her baby daddy as she and her son love him the way he is.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW