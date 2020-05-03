A video that has gone viral on social media shows a woman using the mini Bible as a face mask against the novel coronavirus which has been ravaging the world.

Many people were shocked when the woman walked into the store with a mini Bible opened and pierced on the side to make a face mask which she wore to protect herself from the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has got many people creating their own customized mask and the woman’s mask is surprisingly the most creative faith-based version one could come up with.

Watch the viral video below;

HOT NOW