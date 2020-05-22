A woman with extremely long fingernails has shared a video to show how she washes her hands. The woman, whose fingernails are 16 inches long, was spotted in the video struggling to wash her hands properly.

The nails kept getting in the way as she applied soap to her hands and rubbed her palms together.

She had to move to the side of the sink for her nails to be able to fully enter the sink without spilling water on the floor.

Viewers have expressed shock at the video and are asking how she cleans her butt.

Watch the video below.

