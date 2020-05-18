Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer, Simi has lamented about how women have to sweat hard before being given a seat at the table.

The soon-to-be mum who in a series on tweets revealed that she woke up angry because of a conversation she had before bed.

According to her, most women that stay winning have to win on their own terms.

“I woke up angry today cos of a conversation I had before bed. Women are so strong. So OBVIOUSLY strong. You sweat blood for a spot at a table that disrespects your sweat. Then you spend EVERY SINGLE DAY convincing people you belong there. And the damn table isn’t even all that. And when you say “Fuck it. My life, my rules.” They ask why. It’s because it never ends. Nothing is ever enough. And complaining is a waste of time. This is why most of the women that STAY winning have to win on their own terms. Ass-kissing is exhausting. Today is not the day tho. I’m coming. If I didn’t vent, I woulda stayed mad. How’s ur day going?” she tweeted.

HOT NOW