According to Christian Post, Ravi Zacharias, the prominent Christian apologetics author and speaker, died Tuesday at the age of 74 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
Zacharias’ daughter, Sarah Davis, posted a message on the website of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries on Tuesday, titled “Ravi Zacharias, Now With Jesus,” confirming that the apologist had passed away.
“It was his Savior, Jesus Christ, that my dad always wanted most to talk about. Even in his final days, until he lacked the energy and breath to speak, he turned every conversation to Jesus and what the Lord had done,” she wrote.
