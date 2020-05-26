Nollywood ace actress, Stella Damasus has applauded popular Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage in a post via social media.

Stella Damasus described Tiwa Savage as a phenomenal woman, who is talented and intelligent.

The Nollywood screen diva disclosed she doesn’t need to have a reason to celebrate Tiwa.

Stella Damasus wrote on Twitter, “@TiwaSavage

you are a phenomenal woman. Talented and intelligent. Humble and very beautiful. God bless, guide and protect you now and always. I don’t need a reason to celebrate an amazing woman doing and achieving great things.”

Tiwa Savage reacted to the tweet by thanking the actress for her kind words.

She wrote, “Thank you so so much.”

