Nollywood ace actress, Stella Damasus has applauded popular Nigerian female artiste, Tiwa Savage in a post via social media.
Stella Damasus described Tiwa Savage as a phenomenal woman, who is talented and intelligent.
The Nollywood screen diva disclosed she doesn’t need to have a reason to celebrate Tiwa.
you are a phenomenal woman. Talented and intelligent. Humble and very beautiful. God bless, guide and protect you now and always. I don’t need a reason to celebrate an amazing woman doing and achieving great things.”
@TiwaSavage you are a phenomenal woman. Talented and intelligent. Humble and very beautiful. God bless, guide and protect you now and always. I don't need a reason to celebrate an amazing woman doing and achieving great things.
— Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus) May 26, 2020
Tiwa Savage reacted to the tweet by thanking the actress for her kind words.
She wrote, “Thank you so so much.”
