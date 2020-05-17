Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu happens to be one of the most engaging Governors on Twitter in Nigeria.

Akeredolu in his usual twitter engagement reacted to a tweet by Popular Singer, Teni Makanaki, after she tweeted that she’s proud of being from Ondo State.

Teni said “Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain.”

In his reaction, Governor Akeredolu said “You’re doing well”

According to the report, ,it revealed that Teni’s father late Olaosebikan Apata is from Ekiti state, however, Teni’s mom hails from Ondo, in Ondo state, it means one can conclude that she is from Ondo State.

