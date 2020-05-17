Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu happens to be one of the most engaging Governors on Twitter in Nigeria.
Akeredolu in his usual twitter engagement reacted to a tweet by Popular Singer, Teni Makanaki, after she tweeted that she’s proud of being from Ondo State.
Teni said “Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain.”
In his reaction, Governor Akeredolu said “You’re doing well”
According to the report, ,it revealed that Teni’s father late Olaosebikan Apata is from Ekiti state, however, Teni’s mom hails from Ondo, in Ondo state, it means one can conclude that she is from Ondo State.
You are doing well… https://t.co/77gaahTl9g
— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) May 17, 2020
See reactions,
HOT NOW
- Sit down and eat my friend -Cute video of Ned Nwoko pampering his pregnant wife, Regina Daniels surfaces online
- Destiny Etiko weeps uncontrollably as Pete Edochie pays her condolence visit over the death of her father (Video)
- ‘All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake’ -Mercy Johnson says as she celebrates hubby’s birthday (Photos)
Discussion about this post