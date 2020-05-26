An evangelist identified as Victor Edet on Facebook has taken to the platform to call out one of pastor Adeboye’s children, Leke Adeboye for dressing like a ‘gangster’
The man shared a photo of Leke Adeboye wearing a SnapBack, and pointed out that it isn’t befitting for a pastor to wear caps in such manner.
Read his Facebook post below:
I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.
