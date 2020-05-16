A Nigerian man has taken to social media to advise young Nigerians not to be hoodwinked by their parents for all the efforts dissipated in training them.

According to twitter user identified as Solomon Buchi, most African parents are manipulating, toxic and entitled. Hence, their offsprings shouldn’t feel obligated to take care of them at their old age. His take has gathered a lot of reactions as twitter users slammed him for making such utterances.

Read his tweet below:

You really don’t owe your parents anything — don’t let them manipulate you into feeling that they did you a favor by feeding & housing you, giving you education. You don’t owe them for this. I know this will offend some people, but 90% of African parents are entitled and toxic.

You really don’t owe your parents anything — don’t let them manipulate you into feeling that they did you a favor by feeding & housing you, giving you education. You don’t owe them for this. I know this will offend some people, but 90% of African parents are entitled and toxic. — 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢 (@Solomon_Buchi) May 15, 2020

