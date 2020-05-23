Fans have reacted to Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph’s new photos upload that contains a lovely photos of herself and husband MC Fish. The plum actress took to her Instagram page to share a loved up photos of herself and husband and fans feel the couple are beginning to look alike.

Anita Josephf gushed over her husband with the caption and threw it open for her fans to also caption the image

She wrote: “Pleasant “@realmcfish my World❤️What’s your caption “

See the lovely photos below:

Anita Joseph is in Love Heaven and she is not going to let anyone bring their bad energy into her love Haven. She is smitten with her husband Mc Fish and is responding to trolls who have anything to say about her marriage or her partner.

The actress took to her comment section to respond to a troll who called her husband broke and said she should have gotten married to a richer and wealthy person who will be able to keep her marriage and afford her needs. Anita was definitely not having it and she went on to drag the hell out of the follower.

