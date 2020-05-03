Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called out Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank over plans to retrench some of it workers.

Fani Kayode in a statement via his Twitter handle stressed that Access Bank gave 1 Billion Naira to the FG to fight Covid 19 “and the next day you sacked hundreds of your loyal staff. You betrayed your workers & turned your back on them when they needed you most because you were more interested in ur profits & appeasing Buhari. @myaccessbank SHAME ON U!”

The former Minister added that “Worse still you shut down 340 of your branches! With a stroke of the pen you have thrown thousands of people into unemployment at a time when they are already going through hell because of the lockdown & you have destroyed many families. @Herbertwigwe, how do you sleep at night?”

