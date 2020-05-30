Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has revealed how serious his relationship is -The ladies’ man took to his Social media page to profess love to his girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu.

When the news of him being in a serious relationship with a beautiful Nigerian Igbo model based abroad, Fancy Acholonu, a lot of hearts were broken as his female admirers realized he’s taken already.

They have the cutest exchanges on Instagram leaving the cutest comments on each other’s posts.

The latest cute exchange was when Alex posted that he will be doing a 200k giveaway to commemorate his friend’s birthday who has always been supportive of him.

She wrote; “May God continue to bless you for blessings others. You’re amazing. Keep up the good work.🙏♥️”

He replied “You make me better.♥️”

Check out the cute exchange below: