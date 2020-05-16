Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie Momodu has taken a dig at Lagos ladies that have undergone surgery and it came out all botched up.

The mother of Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke who celebrated her daughter’s 5th birthday seemed to be displeased with all the fake bodies she’s been seeing in Lagos lately. Sophie took to her social media page to drag ladies that have gone under the knife and still ended up looking ugly.

According to her, she doesn’t care what beauty standard these days is but getting surgery to enlarge specific parts only to end up looking like a bug is not just it.

Sophie advised them to demand a refund or request for a do over. She wrote: “idc what the beauty standard these days is for yall in Lagos but yall walking around looking like a bugs life. Lol, 98% of yall are botched and ya need to demand a refund or a do over because sheesh!”

