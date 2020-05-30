Tonto Dikeh gifts her maid a brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max for taking care of her and her son, King Andre

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has become one character Nigerians seem to hate to love. The actress, although controversially known for her gimmicks and theatrics is well-loved due to her charity efforts.

In a recent video circulation the internet, Tonto Dike presented an iPhone 11 she bought for her housemaid. The actress recorded herself giving the expensive Smartphone to her maid for having her back always and taking care of her son, King Andre.

Nigerians have however chosen not to swallow the narrative as many believe it was staged and was not even necessary if it really happened.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

