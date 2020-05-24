Nigerian artiste, Jaywon has also reacted to the issue between Cynthia Morgan and her former record label which has been trending online.

Jaywon while responding to a social media user who said the careers of so many Nigerian artistes had been ruined by record labels, disclosed that people will never understand how labels work until they invest in it.

The social media user wrote, “The careers of so many Nigerian artistes had been ruined by record labels. I feel for them. Kennis Music is the godfather in this kind of sh*t. Ask 2Face, Olu maintain, Kelly Hansome, Sound Sultan, Marvelous Benjy, Jaywon, Minjin and so on. The list is endless #CynthiaMorgan”

Jaywon responded by saying, “Until you sign one before you will understand.Y’all steady saying shit you don’t understand and believe me you will never do until you invest your own hard earned money before you do.”