A Nigerian lady identified as Wittygem on Twitter has caused a bit of uproar after sharing her bank account balance on the platform.

As part of the numerous challenges on Social media, the lady roughly in her mid 20s took to the micro blogging platform to share a picture of her face and a screenshot of her bank account details

Nigerians have however reacted to the photos as they flooded the comments section to hail her for having such amount of money at a young age while others are concerned for what they termed a reckless act of sharing confidential details on social media.

Respected twitter user, Morris Monye describe the move as one of the most stupid things he has seen on the internet in recent times.

He wrote:

This is the 2nd most stupid thing I have seen this year since that white woman that put a straw through her facemask to have a drink.

This is up there in the charts.

HOT NOW