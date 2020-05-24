Cynthia Morgan’s former boss/Manager, Joy Tongo has come out to blast the singer, claiming she’s telling lies and seeking self-pity in order to stage a comeback.

Accordring to Joy Tongo, her pride and nasty attitude was her downfall, that she used her own hands and mouth to kill her once bubbling career.

Joy Tonto’s claim is coming hours after the singer spoke up yesterday, May 23rd via an Instalive chat.

Joy’s post however, seems to contradict a lot of things Cynthia (who now goes by the stage name, Madrina) said during the instalive session.

Joy Tongo wrote ;

Record Label /Management are not a charity organization . As Cynthia Morgan’s formal manager from 2011-2016 who have never spoken out , I can boldly say No one killed your career . Your Pride and your nasty attitude was your downfall . You used your own hands and mouth to kill your once bubbling career. Since you can’t own up to your downfall of your music career and you are now trying to get people to have sympathy for you after 4 years.

