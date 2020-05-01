Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has once again cleared the air on her relationship with Orezi after she sparked up dating rumors with him last month when they were pictured frolicking with each other at a party.

Yvonne Jegede denied having any sexual intimate relationship with Orezi in a recent live chat on Instagram. She stated that she and Orezi have been friends from way back even before she got married.

Yvonbe agreed that Orezi is in her circle of intimates but also added that they’ve never had any s*xual thought cross their mind some they’ve known each other and that the singer is an awesome friend.

Watch the video to hear her say what actually happened on the night they were spotted together.

HOT NOW