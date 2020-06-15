A fifteen-year-old girl (name withheld) has been arrested for dumping her new-born baby girl in a bush. The incident occurred in Kokori area of Ethiope-East Local Government, Delta State.

The new baby was dumped by her mother inside a bush close to the town, but her cry was what attracted one resident and who eventually took her to the community’s vigilante for proper identification. In turn, the vigilante reported the issue to the Isiokolo Police division and they swung into the search for the fifteen-year-old girl.

Eventually, they were able to trace and arrest her.

In an interview with news correspondents, the girl disclosed giving birth to the baby without anyone’s assistance. According to her, She said she covered the newborn baby with a wrapper and that she left her in the bush ”for people to see and take care of her. If not, I don’t have money to take care of the child.”

She disclosed also that she does not know the baby’s father and then proceeded to call on the public to help in taking care of the baby. She further admonished other young girls to stay away from reckless movements, premarital sex and to own up to a godly life for a better future.

The case was confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya and she disclosed that the baby is currently been treated. She said,” The girl is 15. She dumped the baby in a plantain plantation. Thank God the Local Government Council Chairman stepped in and ordered that the girl and the baby be treated in the hospital. We have reunited the girl and the baby.”

