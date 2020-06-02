Popular social media commentator and political critic, Reno Omokri in a statement on Tuesday spoke about the use of positive and negative words.

Reno Omokri in his series of tweets urged his followers to make use of positive words in every situation.

He also wrote on the use of F and S words, as he said saying them doesn’t make one sound cool rather it makes one sound like a fool.

Reno Omokri said via his Twitter handle, “Perhaps the worst thing you can do is use expletives or foul words. Let rappers, strippers, and thugs use them, but F and S words should never emanate from your lips. They don’t make you sound cool. They make you sound like a fool! Avoid them!”

