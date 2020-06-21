Popular singer, Yemi Alade has shared with her fans the recent happening in the society. She said she is heartbroken over the increasing number of deaths from poison in the country. She added that the devil has influenced minds of people.

The Nigerian singer stated this on her Twitter handle while praying for God’s protection from the evil hands of untimely death.

Lord God, please save us all from the evil hands of untimely death, rebuke the hand that poisons a brother’s drink or food.

I’m just heartbroken! The number of deaths from poison have SPIKED IN NIGERIA ! TRUST NO ONE EVEN WITH WATER! Devil has opened workshop in the minds of people!” she tweeted

