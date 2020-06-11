The Kano State police command has arrested a man after 40 people were raped in one town over the period of one year, the police have disclosed.

A mother in the northern town of Dangora caught the suspect in her children’s bedroom. He immediately fled the scene, but neighbours gave a hot chase, caught him and handed him over to the police, it was reported.

Confirming this, the police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested on Tuesday. He said the cases of rape linked to the suspect included an attack on an 80-year-old and children as young as 10-year-old.

The chief of the town, Ahmadu Yau, said the arrest is a welcome development. “People of Dangora are so happy at this time and we hope justice will be served appropriately,” he said.

Residents also told newsmen that they had been living in fear because they had heard that a serial rapist was climbing fences and raping women indoors. “We can now sleep with our two eyes closed,” one woman said.

