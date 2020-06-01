Happy New Month Nigeria! Welcome to the month of June. As the world searches for a respite from all its troubles since 2020 began, one can only hope that the new month of June gives us that peace humanity yearns for.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. I am sending you all the good wishes you will ever desire to achieve in this New Month. I hope that this New Month you will continue to swim in the pool of grace as you succeed beyond human expectations. Happy new month.

2. In this New Month, I wish you a glorious and a fantastic start. It’s a brand new month for you to fulfil all your desires which are surely feasible. Happy new month.

3. Happy New Month, my dear. I wish you to achieve the very best of your hopes in the remaining days this month. I know that this New Month will reveal its goodness towards you and your family. Happy New Month.

4. In this New Month, your pains will be in the past, and your gains will be exalted because you shall have dominion over your challenges. Happy new month, I wish you a very blessed month ahead.

5. Welcome to the New Month where you shall regain opportunities to multiply your struggle as you continue to from grace to dominion. I wish you the very best life will offer this month. Happy New Month.

6. This New Month shall bring you Joy, Love, Grace, Hope, Cheers, and Happiness. This Month you shall look fresher and do more significant things than the past months. Happy New Month.

7. I wish that this New Month will provide a plethora of reasons for you to cheer. I pray that this New Month puts on a higher level. May this New Month bring you glory and dominion. Happy New Month!

8. It is indeed amazing to know that you made it to this New Month. I wish you the very best successes as you journey through life this New Month. Happy New Month.

9. I hope you enjoy a Happy New Month from the bottom of my heart. I pray that this month will never bring negativity to you but rather opportunities to convert them to positivity. I wish you a very Happy New Month.

10. Joy, Happiness, Love, Good Health and many more Fulfilments are my wishes for you this new month. I Wish you a Happy New Month devoid of your worries and sorrows.

Happy New Month Wishes and Messages for Family

11. Never let negativity ruin the fresh breeze of this new month. Make every second count by putting a smile on that face. I love you, and I will keep wishing you happiness all through the new month.

12. I hope you encounter a happy new month, my dear. I have nothing to give you on this beautiful first day of the month than sweet wishes for you. I wish you the absolute blessing of God and the presence of his favor in your life. Have a fantastic new month.

13. You have always been instrumental in my wellbeing, and I am happy to welcome you once more to an excellent brand new month. I wish you more peace and happiness. Keep smiling always. Have a Happy new month, dear.

14. Welcome to the month of smiles and God’s goodness. You are alive because of the grace that covers you. For being such a great and amazing person, I wish you a beautiful new month from the first day of this month to the very last day.

15. Your new month will be brighter than the morning sun, cute as a butterfly and lovely as you are. Have a fantastic month that compliments your beauty. A happy new month to you.

16. Thank you for being the one who brightens my mood when the world seems to be ending. For every encouraging word you say to me, may a smile never leave your face. Go ahead and have a beautiful month of Blessing.

17. You are a blessing because you light up my life with hopes and I gladly exist to give you all the good love you truly deserve. You will have a wonderful month better than the one you just left. Have a great month ahead, my love.

18. I wish many more sweet memories of this new month. I hope you find the excellent opportunities you have been seeking. May there be the manifestation of God’s greatness in your life. Your new month has arrived with love and warmth. They are all for you dear.

19. It is a new month with new adventures and unquantifiable opportunities. Take advantage of this particular first day and change something about your life today. There is power in spoken words, say your wishes and watch how it comes to past.

20. May happiness locate you as you start this new month. May good health be your portion and let God’s will speak in your life. Here is a refreshing new month that will crown all your efforts. A happy new month to you my dear. Live life to the fullest.

21. I do not only wish you a happy new month but another 30 days of joy. Start the month with good thoughts and know that all your heart desires will be fruitful this month. Have a fantastic brand new month.

22. I am passionate as I write to you. I wish you a fabulous new month. Grace into it in grand style and always remember that my prayers and good thoughts are still there for you. Enjoy the new month.

23. Open your heart to possibilities and opportunities this new month. I am sending you a truckload of laughter and happiness that will last you all through the days this month. Know that there is always a reason to be happy as long as you are breathing.

24. Step into the new month with smiles because you are a blessing to those around you. Keep it at the back of your mind that dreams do come to past no matter how big they seem. Chase your goals this month and have fun as you do. Happy new month.

25. I wish you all the happiness heaven can give today because you are about to enter a season of fulfillment. I hope you find the best in this new month. Wear your smile as you go through the days of the month.

26. Have a fabulous new month and may the beautiful colors that come with the month beautify your life. Keep being open-minded and the best will find its way to you. May the month bring you closer to your heart desires.

27. You are steps away from your month of abundance. Look ahead and see the bundle of happiness and bundle of joy waiting for you there. I know that the new month has so much in store for you. Enjoy the incredible feeling the new month brings.

28. You advance as every single day goes by and as further months surface. Accept the new status and get better like fine wine. The new month comes with a change, and I am sure that you will be experiencing a whole lot of amazing things this new month.

29. May this new month bless you will sweet moments that money can’t buy. I wish the new month brings you nothing but the best. May all your unfulfilled wishes be granted. I love you every day, happy new month.

30. Embrace the new month as it approaches you with too many life goodies. I wish you a colorful new month that will leave better than you were in the past. Time is everything and this new month is giving you more time.

31. The new month is here for you. Accept it because it is better than being in the past. Brush up yourself from the disappointments be ready for the next opportunity facing you. Have a fantastic new month.

32. Always keep a smile on your face as you advance into this new month. Check out the opportunities for the new month and know that it keeps getting better. I wish a happy new month with all the love in the world. You are special always.

33. New month presents you with a new life and new opportunities to do things differently. No matter what comes your way, remember to keep a smile on your face because the world smiles at those that are happy with themselves. Happy new month.

34. I wish you all the happiness and pleasures you have always carved for this month. All you have been through in the past month is meant to make you healthy and not break you. Life is smiling at you because it is your new dawn.

35. Let the sunshine of this first day of the month shine on you. I know that your life is about to be more colorful than it used to be when the blessings of the new month come on you. I wish you a fantastic new month.

36. The new month is making your life more colorful and fulfilled as you expect. The love, peace, and happiness that you have secretly wished for will be all yours this new month. Be prepared for what is coming is big. Happy new month.

37. Life is going to be good if it was terrible and it will be better if it was formerly good. I wish you the best of lucks in the forthcoming month and remember that I will keep praying for your heart desires to come true. You are on your path to greater heights.

38. The new month is knocking on your door with a basket filled with love, care, and happiness. Open up and welcome it in because you are the spotlight for the month. Let all your wishes become realities. Happy new month dear.

39. This month is offering you another 30 days of smiles. Will you accept and make the best of the new month or will you reject and dwell in the past? You have the answer yourself. I wish you all the best in this coming new month.

40. I hope you find smiles, joy, and delight in the next 30 days of your life. I wish you a beautiful new month ahead. Knowing that you are happy makes every day of my life better than it used to be. Happy new month, my dearest.

41. I want you to celebrate this new month alongside me because my wishes are for the new month to be beautiful like the butterflies and tender like the flowers. It is another new month of happiness and fun. Have a blastoff new month.

42. I wish you a new month that will bring you the good things in life. You are way closer to your dreams with the passing of each day. Be happy that you are in a new month. I wish you the best at all time.

43. The goodies of this new month in your life will be there for all to see. Approach the month with a winner mindset and new focus. Only with those two tools can you conquer anything that comes to you in life.

44. The new month is a fresh start. A hope to build on and a brand new chance to make thing different from the way they used to be. As you step into the new month, know that life is too short to complain of your loses all the time. Be happy and enjoy the rest of the month.

45. It is a month of merriment. Be the best you can be and keep a clean heart because what the new month brings is far better than what the past month took away. You are on your path to success so keep up the faith and have a fantastic new month.

46. Time doesn’t stop for anybody, and you have to make use of every opportunity the new month gifts you. It is undoubtedly going to be a lovely month for you; all you have to do is make the best out of it. Happy new month.

47. This new month is your new dawn of unending testimonies. There is nothing between you and your destiny. You are in charge now, and I pray your tomorrow to be brighter than your today. Happy new month, dear.

48. On this new month, you only need to look back at the things you left in the past month and thank God. Look forward and always believe that things will keep getting better. Cheers to the goodies the new month have in store for us.

49. Feel the first Sun of this new month on your skin and be happy. Not so many people have the privilege to be alive as you are. As long as you are alive, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Happy new month.

50. Never let your worries weigh you down. As long as you keep breathing, you will always turn your fears around. I wish you a shinning month with loads of sweet wishes. Enjoy every inch of the new month.

