The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America has sought the help of the public in tracing six Nigerians who were allegedly involved in a $6m scam.

The FBI posted the images of the wanted cyber fraudsters on its official Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday, June 27 (local time).

According to the tweet, the wanted men took part in email scams that totaled $6m.

Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses. Read more about each defendant at https://t.co/Q1OToaIVsl​​, and submit tips at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. #FugitiveFriday pic.twitter.com/67TZPHLgHA — FBI (@FBI) June 27, 2020

The men are Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, Nnamdi Orson Benson and Michael Olorunyomi.

We reported earlier that the government of the United States of America on Tuesday, June 16, sanctioned the six Nigerians over alleged cybercrime worth $6 million (approximately N2.3bn).

The sanction was announced in a statement released by the US secretary of state, Micheal Pompeo. According to the information on the country’s treasury department’s website, the perpetrators of the fraud are between the ages of 32 and 37.

