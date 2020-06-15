It’s barely two weeks DMW label boss, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido decided to stay away from social media but his numerous fans are already missing him as ‘WeMissDavido’ hashtag trends on popular social media platform, Twitter.

Davido, who happens to be one of the top celebrities that uses social media platforms in the country has decided to take a leave without leaving a date for his possible return.

Following his absence, different reports have trended on social media, from him having another child with another babymama to him having issues with his ‘Assurance’ Chef Chioma.

Davido didn’t react or respond to any of the reports, which is unusual of him, this however, proves he meant it when he said he was staying away from social media.

On the 3rd of June, Davido via a post on Instagram disclosed he would be staying away from social media to take care of himself and live his life.

See his post below;

Well, we think the only thing that can make Davido actually return to social media could be the release of his third studio album, A Better Time, which is expected to be out in July.

Davido confirmed that American music star, Nicki Minaj, and his colleague, Tiwa Savage, would feature in his album.

See also: Davido to feature Tiwa Savage in a “A Better Time” album

He also dropped a hint on Twitter, see below;

Perhaps the release of A Better Time album in July could be the best time for the return of the DMW star.

HOT NOW