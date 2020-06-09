Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to list her intimidating blessings as she celebrates her 35th birthday today.
According to Tonto Dikeh, who received a new car gift today, she disclosed that she has 4 brand new cars, a home in the most expensive neighbourhood in the country, 3 new businesses, 2 official appointments and more.
Recall that actress Tonto Dikeh recently bought a house in Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday.
See what she wrote,
“When I say this year I am the happiest do believe me..
I have acquired so much in silence and I’m super proud of where I am today..
My birthday GIFTS for myself this year is a Dream come true, it’s everything and more..ITS A GOAL BABY..
I’m grateful, we have everything❤️❤️❤️❤️
-AHOME IN THE MOST EXPENSIVE NEIGHBORHOOD IN NIGERIA
-4 BRAND NEW CARS I DONT EVEN KNOW WHO TO DRIVE THEM ALL and that’s asides MY BENTLEY
-3NEW BUSINESSES(I cant Shout)
-2OFFICAL APPOINTMENT UNDER THE PRESIDENCY..
(DIRECTOR OF WOMEN,SAVE NIGERIA PROJECT,AND A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COMMUNITY OF YOUTH MOBILIZATION AND SENITIZERATION for his excellency)
-And A Man who Loves is very inch of me he made me his forever…His girl
#KINGTONTO #MRS #HAPPYWOMAN #HISBABY”
