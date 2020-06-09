Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to list her intimidating blessings as she celebrates her 35th birthday today.

According to Tonto Dikeh, who received a new car gift today, she disclosed that she has 4 brand new cars, a home in the most expensive neighbourhood in the country, 3 new businesses, 2 official appointments and more.

Recall that actress Tonto Dikeh recently bought a house in Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday.

See what she wrote,

“When I say this year I am the happiest do believe me..

I have acquired so much in silence and I’m super proud of where I am today..

My birthday GIFTS for myself this year is a Dream come true, it’s everything and more..ITS A GOAL BABY..

I’m grateful, we have everything❤️❤️❤️❤️

-AHOME IN THE MOST EXPENSIVE NEIGHBORHOOD IN NIGERIA

-4 BRAND NEW CARS I DONT EVEN KNOW WHO TO DRIVE THEM ALL and that’s asides MY BENTLEY

-3NEW BUSINESSES(I cant Shout)

-2OFFICAL APPOINTMENT UNDER THE PRESIDENCY..

(DIRECTOR OF WOMEN,SAVE NIGERIA PROJECT,AND A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COMMUNITY OF YOUTH MOBILIZATION AND SENITIZERATION for his excellency)

-And A Man who Loves is very inch of me he made me his forever…His girl

#KINGTONTO #MRS #HAPPYWOMAN #HISBABY”

