Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Information Commissioner for the state, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who confirmed this, said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.

According to the release, the Governor has equally directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

The release urged all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence adding that the State has the resources to manage patients back to good health.

