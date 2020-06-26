Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a latest statement on Twitter has reacted to the video showing how Hushpuppi and his alleged accomplices were arrested by Dubai police officers in an operation that was dubbed Fox Hunt 2.

Reacting via her Twitter handle on Thursday June 25, Dabiri-Erewa who is the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, wrote

”Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off. Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi . This is really denting to our image as a people , but like I always say ,fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians . Hardworking . dedicated, committed.

Whether your name is Ramoni Igbalode Or Invictus Obi , Crime is crime .The law must take its full course !! ITo those countries , another Nigerian arrested , is what they will say . We will always call out those who soil our image and celebrate the millions making us proud”.

