Nollywood actor, Bryan Okwara has taken to social media to share his first-ever photo of his newborn son. Recall that the former Mr Nigeria shared the news of the arrival of the baby when he posted the baby-bump picture of his girlfriend, former Miss Earth Nigeria, Marie Miller on Instagram to mark Valentine’s Day.

Earlier today, Bryan took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the baby boy as a way to mark Father’s Day.

“To my Dear son,

If only you knew how much joy you bring to me… and the happiness that comes as being called your father is the very essence of what makes my life complete.

_

May God bless you immensely and above all your expectations. May God grant you wisdom and understanding as you grow in His Grace. May God fill your heart with peace and unconditional love. May God grant you health and heal your knees and elbows for every time you fall and may He grant you strength to get back up.

_

And to your absolutely gorgeous loving and kind mother, @marieclairemiller who should be more celebrated as a “father” because from the day you were born you refused to sleep in the beautiful court created for you. You would cry all night until she placed you in her arms and that is where you have slept to date. I thank God for granting her patience as a mother to understand and raise you in ways I could never have done.

_

This is in not a picture but my utmost emotion and promise to love you and always be there for you God willing.

This wouldn’t have been possible without @m12photography thank you for being patient and fully dedicating your time and expertise as a gift to my son. May God continue to bless the good works of your hands.

_

This here is my first expression of being a dad and I’ve never felt so proud help me thank God #happyfathersday#ZADDY”

