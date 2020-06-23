Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing dropped a massive hint on her Instagram page, which suggests that she might be pregnant.

The actress had taken to her Insta-story on Monday to complain about one of the signs of pregnancy as she wrote;

”Pregnancy will make you sleep like a lazy human being”

The actress also shared a photo on her timeline in which she could be seen wearing a turban and a black gown.

However, Blessing cropped the photo to probably hide her belly, as she captioned it with the words;

“Pregnancy glow👅….Goodnight“

See her full post below:

HOT NOW