Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has shared lovely bikini photos of herself as she hits a tourist spot for the first time after the Coronavirus pandemic.
The light-skinned actress littered her Instagram page with beautiful photos of her rocking a two-piece swimwear near a large pool.
Checkout the lovely jpegs below:
Rosaline Ufuoma Meurer (born 15 February 1992), is a Gambian-bornNigerian actress and producer. She is most known for her 2014 role as Kaylah in the TV series Oasis and 2018 role as Kemi Alesinloye in Ayo Makun’s Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons.
