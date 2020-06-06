Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Friday took to the street alongside a large number of Nigerians as they protest against the current happenings in the country.
This comes following the increase in rate of rape and murder of victims in Nigeria, which has got many citizens worried.
Other celebrities have also supported the protest via social media.
See video below;
