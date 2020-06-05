Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has shown off the brand new Lexus SUV she’s just acquired for herself. The actress took to her Instagram page to flaunt the unregistered car while friends, colleagues and fans celebrate.

The achievement puts her in the league of Nollywood actresses flaunting new cars and houses while their male counterparts have nothing to show for years of being in the movie industry.

Checkout out photos of her new ride below:

View this post on Instagram BLESSED ❤❤❤💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Amb. Uche Elendu (@ucheelendu) on Jun 4, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

Recently, Anita Joseph took to Instagram to publicly humiliate Uche, making several allegations about her such that even Tonto Dikeh felt the humiliation was too much.

Anita alleged that seems to be practicing witchcraft hence she wants her to remain broke. Read more here\

